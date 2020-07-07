For Dr. Cirilo Villanueva, retiring from the practice of medicine does not stop him from loving his patients or the practice of medicine.
Villanueva and his wife, Dr. Emma Villanueva, came to the United States in March 1967. Since 1987, Villanueva has taken care of U.S. veterans at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
He chose July 4 — Independence Day — as his retirement date, but he said on Tuesday that his decision to retire is not a totally joyous one.
"I reached my age," said Villanueva, who is 83. "I still love to take care of the veterans, but I've reached my age that I've got to retire.
"I love the veterans," he explained. "I've taken care of the veterans.
"And I will miss them."
Villanueva was born in the Philippines. He and Emma married there, but the couple wanted to practice medicine in the United States, he explained.
"We, always, in our mind had that we want to come to the United States, because there is a great opportunity to improve our knowledge because of the technologies," he said. "And it was so advanced.
"We wanted to get more, with the care of the patients," the physician added.
Villanueva trained in anesthesiology at West Virginia University School of Medicine, he said. Just when he had completed his medical training, an opening was advertised at Beckley Hospital in Beckley.
The hospital has now closed, but Dr. Albert Tieche owned the local hospital in those days. Villanueva said Tieche hired him, and that is how Villanueva came to the city that would become home for his family.
The couple have three children — attorney Karen Markowitz, nurse practitioner Michele Villanueva, both of Beckley, and Dr. Tricia Villanueva-Harris of Huntsville, Ala., and six grandchildren, which includes a pair of twins, said Villanueva.
His children loved growing up in Beckley, and Villanueva said that there is a thriving Filipino community in the small city. When they get together, they serve Filipino dishes and fellowship in their shared culture.
"The thing that is good in Beckley is that we have Filipino associations, and, with talking to the Filipinos, it's almost like you are home in the Philippines," he said. "There's a good Catholic church here, too.
"We brought up our children Catholic, and they made their school at St. Francis de Sales (Catholic School) and at Woodrow Wilson.
"There was a time I wanted to get out and move to another state," said Villanueva. "But my children did not want me to do it because they already had friends and they liked the education here.
"So that made me stay," he explained. "That's when the time came that I had to find another job, and I was invited by the VA Medical Center here in Beckley to join them."
He also took medical mission trips back to the Philippines, he said.
Villanueva said his wife had worked in the VAMC emergency room. He joined the VA staff in 1987 as a full-time physician. At first, he was reluctant to be a staff physician.
Now, at the end of his career, he is happy he decided to treat veterans.
"We don't have any other patients, other than the veterans," he explained. "We don't take care of geriatrics or OB-GYN. We just take care of veterans."
Working with American veterans, he said, he found his calling in the medical field.
He served veterans from various U.S. wars, with various needs and illnesses.
Pew Research shows that post- 9/11 veterans are more likely to have served in combat and to bear the emotional and physical burdens of war. Nearly half of veterans who served since 9/11 say their service was traumatic for them, compared to one quarter of pre-9/11 vets.
Homeless rates, substance abuse disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have increased among veterans over the past decade, research shows.
Villanueva said he and other VA physicians strive to give U.S. veterans the best care possible.
"I have some sympathy to them, that they have sacrificed to be away from their family and give us all this freedom of being at peace in this country," he said.
He treated some of his patients for years, and a number of the veterans he treated when he first started at the VA Medical Center have passed away, he reported.
Villanueva appreciates the advanced medical technology that is available in the VA health care system, he said. He has watched it evolve since 1987.
"The changes that have been going on, the technology in doing things and treating patients, (offers) a very high quality of care now," he said. "The technologies are just so advanced."
Villanueva said American veterans receive a quality of care that is "par with the outside," or private health care industry.
An avid golfer who once shot a hole-in-one at the Saddlebred Golf Club course, Villanueva said he plans to golf in retirement and to spend time with his family.
Frankly, he is not sure how he will enjoy not going to the hospital.
"I'll just miss the veterans," he said. "I just love them.
"They have protected us. They have given us freedom and democracy in this country, and they have sacrificed themselves, without seeing their family, for years. I love them all."
To younger doctors, Villanueva — whose youngest daughter works at a VA Medical Center in Alabama and whose middle daughter is a nurse practitioner at the Raleigh County Health Department — offered advice.
"They have to stay focused on what they want, and practice it well," advised Villanueva. "That's all I can say to them.
"They just (shouldn't) take it for granted but be conscious of what they're going to be doing."