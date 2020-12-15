DNR to stock 30,000 trout over the next week

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 30,000 trout over the next week in streams around the state so anglers and their families can enjoy fishing opportunities during the holiday season.
This special stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state. WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the special stockings follow a great production year that resulted in an abundance of trout at the state's hatcheries.
"Stocking these fish is not only a gift to anglers in West Virginia, but it will give us more space at our hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the spring 2021 stocking season," McDaniel said. "I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to our hatchery staff for giving up holiday time off to make this special stocking possible.”