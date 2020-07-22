The race for Division 2 Raleigh County magistrate will appear on the November ballot, Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich said Tuesday.
Resigned former magistrate Steve Massie won the District 2 race in May. Massie had resigned from the position in March, after ballots with his name and the name of a challenger, Stephanie French, had been printed.
Massie in March had signed an agreement with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Judicial Investigation Committee (JIC) that he would resign and agree not to serve in a judicial capacity again and that he would not run for any office for 10 years, after he faced seven ethics violations charges in October that were related to lying and misusing the office, and a second, undisclosed complaint in February.
Massie made the agreement and paid a $1,000 fine and court costs but said that the charges were religious persecution. Massie said that restrictions placed on him as magistrate prevented him from serving in a veterans’ ministry at his church, prompting him to enter the agreement, which was approved by a state hearing board in June.
When Massie won the election but could not take the office, state law required that the chief Circuit Court judge appoint a replacement to begin serving Jan. 1, 2021.
Under state law, an interim magistrate could be appointed to serve the rest of Massie’s term, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Dimlich said that it would be preferable for voters to elect a candidate. He said that the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday confirmed his request that the Division 2 race appear on the November ballot.
Candidates who want to run for the office may start to file the first Monday in August until Aug. 18.
He said an interim magistrate will be appointed.