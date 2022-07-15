Diving and cliff jumping are strictly prohibited at all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District managed lakes, including R.D. Bailey Lake.
Cliff diving is a reckless and dangerous activity with the potential to cause serious injury and death, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson.
Public safety is of the highest importance to the Corps of Engineers.
Prompted by several recent water-related accidents and fatalities, the Huntington District is reminding lake visitors of the dangers and consequences of cliff diving.
When enjoying a Corps of Engineers recreational area, visitors should keep the following regulations in mind:
l Entering the lake from a height greater than one’s own height has been, and remains, prohibited.
l “Diving, jumping or swinging from trees, bridges or other structures which cross or are adjacent to project waters is prohibited,” according to Title 36.
l “The District Commander may close or restrict the use of a project or portion of a project when necessitated by reason of public health, public safety, maintenance, resource protection or other reasons in the public interest…,” according to Title 36.
l “Any act or conduct by any person which interferes with, impedes or disrupts the use of the project or impairs the safety of any person is prohibited…”
l Corps rangers have discretionary authority to issue warnings or citations for activities they deem to be unsafe or violate regulations.
l Failure to heed the Corps regulations may result in a citation under Title 36, which may result in a penalty of up to $5,000 or even federal imprisonment.
Additional district-managed lakes include Beech Fork, Bluestone, Burnsville, East Lynn, Summersville, and Sutton lakes in West Virginia; Alum Creek, Deer Creek, Delaware, Dillon, North Branch of Kokosing and Paint Creek lakes in Ohio; Dewey, Fishtrap, Grayson, Paintsville and Yatesville lakes in Kentucky; and John W. Flannagan in Virginia.
