In the District 29 race, Brandon Steele and challenger Xavier Oglesby both listed the economy as the necessary focus for southern West Virginia lawmakers.
Steele, a Republican from Raleigh County, took office in 2018. He said that since taking office, he has learned first-hand the legislative process and how to make it work for southern West Virginia.
“Not all legislation is headline legislation,” he said. “But there’s a few pieces that are really important to our community.”
Steele was lead sponsor on an update to the Unfair Trade Sponsors Act, a piece of legislation that was written in the 1930s and one that the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals had interpreted in a way that was unfair to small businesses, Steele said.
“It was a tax issue that was affecting a lot of our retailers,” he said. “Locally, who I really thought of is Priddy’s (Lumber and Building Supply in Crab Orchard), right here in my district.
“That’s what diminished his business, over the years.”
Steele explained that a section each of the outdated law legislated wholesale and retail. One section stated that taxes were included in trade pricing, while the other section did not.
The ambiguity, which the state’s highest court would later uphold, allowed large retailers to sell for less than wholesale price. The move would force out of business the local mom-and-pop shops, which had to have a 10 percent mark-up from wholesale price in order to make a living.
Later, with no local competitors, the mega-store could drastically raise prices.
“That’s not fair,” Steele noted. “Big stores were undercutting below the tax-included portion but would make sure they stayed above the wholesale cost.
“We were able to fix that. It solved an issue that a lot of people thought the Supreme Court kind of dropped the ball on.”
Steele said other bills he has sponsored have added protections to children in foster care, enacted criminal justice reform and offered convicts a way back into the work force.
He said that he wants to work on criminal justice reform over the next two years by modernizing statutes to have uniform sentences on crimes so that that the criminal justice system is more equitable and “there’s not a disparity between one crime and another.”
He said his goal is to have a more equitable criminal justice system, regardless of race or gender.
“There’s a lot of national dialogue about that, but there’s a lot of local dialogue, that’s a little different.
“West Virginia has its unique issues.
“I want to make sure West Virginia is on the forefront of having an equitable criminal justice system.
“We have a large prison overcrowding problem, and it’s something I think I’m uniquely qualified to work on,” said Steele, who is an attorney with a background in both prosecution and criminal defense.
Steele said the state is uniquely qualified to become a leader on criminal justice reform since lawmakers and citizens are not as vitriolic as in other states.
“It’s really something that we can come together and do something the rest of the country can look at and say, ‘They got that done in West Virginia,’ and maybe help the rest of the country find their way on this issue.
“It’s polarizing a lot of people, and I really don’t feel like we act that way in our legislature.
“We’re collaborative. We’re open to talking to one another.”
Steele listed tax reform and growth in natural gas and solar energy sectors as potential issues for the legislature in the upcoming term.
“We have an opportunity to elevate West Virginia,” said Steele. “We’re all proud to be from here, but other people throughout the country can look at us and say, ‘Hey, these guys are getting it right, now.’
“I think it can attract a lot of people.”
— — — — —
Xavier Oglesby of Beckley, a Democrat, is a disabled correctional officer. He believes West Virginia needs jobs.
Oglesby said that the lack of jobs in the southern part of the state have led to a sense of hopelessness that does not discriminate along racial lines.
That hopelessness has fueled the opioid epidemic, he said, and divisive politics in the country since 2016 has done nothing to bring more jobs to the Mountain State.
“Growing up as an African-American, knowing the plight of African-Americans over the decades in this country, the major problem that has faced black America has been jobs and poverty.
“When you look at southern West Virginia, with its 97 percent white (residents), and you look at southern West Virginia here, in particular, the coalfields, we are faced with lack of jobs, lack of opportunity and poverty.
“It shows that any group or demographic that is faced with those problems, they respond the same.
“You’re going to have crime and drug abuse and all of those things,” said Oglesby. “Jobs are the most important thing here in southern West Virginia.”
Oglesby said that to prepare for jobs, work force development is mandatory. Education and health care access are primary to building a healthy, knowledgeable work force, he said.
“We have the best teachers, bar none,” he said, adding that Raleigh County teachers Bernard Bostick, Mark Lilly and Joan Colvert are among those who inspired him. “When you look at the school system today, we kick our teachers.
“We don’t pay them enough money, and we expect them to work wonders with nothing,” added Oglesby, who is endorsed by the West Virginia Education Association. “Those teachers are willing to teach, they’re apt to teach, and they’re able.
“We just have to give them the tools with which to work.”
He said that an outdated idealization of coal, a dying industry, is preventing some students from taking education seriously.
State lawmakers should be preparing students in southern West Virginia for careers.
“When you keep giving these people these false hopes, that they’re going to go in the coal mines and work in the coal mines, they’re not reaching for the things they need to be reaching for.”
When state leaders embrace national leaders who have an agenda that does not place West Virginians’ welfare as the primary goal, Oglesby said state residents suffer.
Oglesby said President Donald Trump has threatened to take away West Virginians’ health care through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the “middle of a pandemic” and has made disparaging comments about Biden’s son, who, like many in West Virginia, is in recovery from substance abuse disorder.
“When they’re talking about Joe Biden’s son, they’re talking about you, too,” he said.
He said that Trump had made false promises to West Virginians about the viability of coal.
“(Gov. Jim Justice) sat there and allowed the president to come here and sell this idea of bringing coal back,” he said. “We are from the coalfields.
“We wax nostalgic for those jobs. We are nostalgic for the days when coal was king.
“It’s not working anymore. Our government, they all know that.
“They sat back and allowed our people to be fooled and duped,” charged Oglesby.
Oglesby said that there is a lack of national leadership as in the days of Del. Nick Joe Rahall, Sen. Jay Rockefeller and, particularly, the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, whom Oglesby considers the very definition of a leader who wanted to bring money and jobs to the state.
State lawmakers must take the lead in developing worker education and jobs and supporting health care coverage that addresses opioid addiction, which is why he is running for the House of Delegates.
“I wanted to be there on the ground floor,” he said.
Oglesby said that legislators have effectively written middle-class and working-class landowners in rural southern West Virginia out of any part of the emerging medical marijuana cultivation industry by setting the financial investment requirements for licensing prohibitively high.
“I want to be the one at the table to say, if you want to bring that here, let’s make some (industries) for southern West Virginia,” he said.