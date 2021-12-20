Distinguished West Virginian Madrith Chambers has died, Mayor Rob Rappold confirmed Monday.
Chambers, 86, was the first Black woman to be elected to Beckley Common Council. During the 12 years that she represented Ward 5, Chambers was responsible for the annexation of Red Brush into city limits and the establishment of community policing in the City of Beckley.
She founded the Kids' Classic Festival.
Chambers had been struggling with health problems during the last few years of her life but had remained cheerful, faithful and upbeat.
Rappold and his wife, Barbara, were friends with Chambers. He said around 10:30 a.m. Monday that he had just learned of Chambers' death.
"When I talked with her by phone last week, after she was home from the hospital, Madrith sounded like her old self," Rappold said in an email to Council members. "Always so interested in what's going on in the city.
"Barb and I had several visits and many warm chuckles with the daughter of Beckley," said Rappold. "She will be missed by all who knew her."
Chambers graduated from the all-Black Stratton High School in 1954 and later graduated from Bluefield State College. She held a degree in criminal justice.
In August 2020, Gov. Jim Justice named Chambers a "Distinguished West Virginian," the highest honor that the governor can confer on a West Virginian.
The day and time of Chambers' death were not immediately available on Monday morning.
This is a developing story.