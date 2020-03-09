The full-scale disaster drill scheduled for Tuesday at Harper Mills Skilled Nursing Facility has been canceled, according to Raleigh County Emergency Services.
Disaster drill canceled
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lorena Mae (Cochran) Milam, 91, of Lester, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered Heaven's Gates on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born March 26, 1928, in Lester, Raleigh County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Noah Edward Cochran and Mandy Ellen (Greer) Cochran. Lorena was…
Bettie Lee Puckett Day, 88, of Oak Hill, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital. Funeral service will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Moth Maggie officiating. Visitation for friends will be 2 hours prior to service. Grav…
WEEKLY POLL
Do you have confidence the Trump administration will prevent a serious coronavirus outbreak in the United States?
You voted: