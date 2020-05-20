Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.