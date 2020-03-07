wheeling — Expanding the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Safe Environment Program, Bishop Mark Brennan is requiring additional protocols to increase safety and reduce risk in Catholic schools and parishes.
In a letter to all pastors, administrators, and principals of Catholic schools, Bishop Brennan announced he is expanding the requirement of fingerprinting as part of the Diocese’s background check process, and has engaged Corporate Security and Investigations (CSI) of Pennsylvania as the third-party service provider that will conduct Safe Environment spot checks, site assessments, and training.
Fingerprinting is now required of not only the bishop himself but all priests and deacons, all seminarians, all Catholic school principals, teachers, staff and certain volunteers, as well as chancery staff. Fingerprints will be submitted to and housed within the FBI, as part of the background check process.
Fingerprint records will not be kept by schools or the diocese.
Beginning this year, CSI representatives will be visiting parishes and schools to perform more frequent and regular spot checks to ensure compliance, accuracy, and consistency at the local level.
CSI experts will also assess and evaluate site security and offer recommendations to enhance the physical safety of people, buildings, and properties. The preliminary plan is to conduct site assessments by regions coupling them with fingerprinting and safe environment spot checks. CSI representatives will also review and offer suggestions for site security plans that parishes or schools already have in place.