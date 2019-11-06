Dinner, lunch and car wash being offered to veterans
WVSOM’s chapter of the Association of Military and Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (AMOPS) will honor people who have served in the U.S. military with the organization’s annual Veterans Day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
This event will be held in the Conference Center of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Student Center in Lewisburg. Veterans may attend the dinner at no cost, while non-veterans may attend for a $5 donation.
“The AMOPS club is honored to host this annual event,” WVSOM AMOPS President Brendan Blackford said in a news release issued by the school. “There will be plenty of food and a warm atmosphere where we hope to give reverence for those who have made sacrifices for our nation, while also enjoying a nice evening with friends and family.”
To RSVP or request more information, contact Blackford at bblackford@osteo.wvsom.edu.
l l l
For the eighth year every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will host a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to honor the men and women of the armed forces.
All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of 10 entrées. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
l l l
Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering a free meal and a free car wash.
Meal includes a six-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz location. Stores offering car washes will also provide a free car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.