Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.