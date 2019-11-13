Kelly Crist's daughter was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 7 years old. Crist's biggest fear is that one day her daughter will no longer be able to use Medicaid, and will have to ration her insulin — a strategy that ends each year in the death of many who suffer from diabetes.
"Currently, my daughter uses injections for her insulin," Crist said. "We have a pump just sitting at our house offered through insurance, but it's like they gave us a new car, without the key — we have it, but don't know how to use it nor does it have the brain or operating system to get it started. That part the insurance didn't cover."
Crist offered her perspective Wednesday evening at Beckley's City Hall during a press conference moderated by Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, who is orchestrating an Insulin Caravan to Canada, a bipartisan bus trip to purchase less expensive insulin at a Walmart in Niagara Falls. The trip is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 12.5 percent of the West Virginia population has diabetes, one of the highest rates in the country. It also has the highest diabetes death rate. Fleischauer hopes those who have diabetes or supporting someone who does will join her and others on the caravan to prove a point.
"The lack of insulin affordability in our country is astronomical, and we need people to join us on this trip, and to get it somewhere that is much cheaper," Fleischauer said.
Crist continues to fight for more affordable insulin for her daughter, Autumn, to not only make sure she gets what she needs, but in hopes she will be able to continue to afford it for her.
"A lot of low income people such as myself don't always have affordable health care," Crist said. "I cannot put out 20 to 30 percent copays with my insurance. It just gets too much."
While Crist feels she still pays a large chunk of cash for insulin for her daughter, she's not sure what she'd do without it. She told the crowd she called a local pharmacy to see what the price of one insulin vial would be for her daughter, without insurance, and was shocked over the response she received.
"They told me it was $336 for one vial without insurance," she said. "Most people use multiple vials a month. I'm not sure how people could afford that. We truly need to find some reasonable solution to getting this medication."
Robin Reck has been a diabetic for 13 years. She challenged those in the crowd, who do not have diabetes, to imagine how much their monthly bills would be if they did.
"In the winter your gas bill or your heat bill almost triples. Now, triple that and add that number to those bills, and that's how much we pay for insulin," Reck said.
Reck's husband lost his job in January. While most people would be worried over how they would pay their mortgage, or their utility bills, Reck said her husband was more concerned over how he was going to keep his wife alive without the insurance to pay for her insulin.
Now, Reck's husband has a new job, with insurance offered, but Reck still has to pay a $245 for her proper amount of insulin each time she gets it.
"Right now, I pay $1,500 a month for my insulin, and my pump supplies, which aren't covered through the insurance," she shared.
While Reck feels the idea to take a caravan to Canada is helpful, she feels it's a shame they have to leave the country to receive insulin they can afford.
When Allan Sizemore was first diagnosed with diabetes eight years ago he was paying a copay of $78. Now, it's around $600, with insurance coverage.
"I don't know how we're supposed to raise families and pay bills while also paying that amount of money each month," Sizemore said. "It's so hard."
Fleischauer shared pieces of legislation she and other delegates hope to promote during the upcoming legislative session, including a bill that may lower the copay of insulin. She provided the example of Colorado passing a law where it was illegal for a copay for insulin to be anymore than $100.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, also said other delegates are working on a bill allowing for a program where wholesale drugs could be imported from Canada.
"Having those wholesaled would lower the cost for consumers, those on Medicaid, PEIA, and so forth," he said. "It's just a shame that even people with good insurance find it difficult to pay for insurance."
Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier, commended those who shared their stories and sufferings of diabetes, saying it highlighted the issue.
"Your health is very personal and very private, so you getting up and sharing what you're going through really shows how important this issue is," she said. "The more people we have informed on this, the more luck we will have with tackling the problem."
Those interested in traveling on the caravan to Canada for insulin can visit www.insulincaravan.eventsmart.com for more information.
Those who plan to take part in the event are urged to get a passport beforehand, or a passport card. Information for both can be found at www.travel.state.gov.
