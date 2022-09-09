In its Friday pandemic report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 21 deaths attributed to Covid-19, including a a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, following two days when no deaths were counted.
The new count pushed the state’s total to 7,322 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
The DHHR also reported that active Covid cases were once again above 3,000 after spending two days below that mark. Actives reached 3,058 on Thursday, 294 more cases than what was counted on Wednesday.
The positive test rate dropped below double digits to 7.75 percent from 10.16 percent.
Hospitalizations were down from 317 to 305 on the day while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up to 57 from 50 over the previous 24 hours.
The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up to 12 from 10 on the day.
In its Friday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Marion County, a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old male from McDowell County, a 75-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year-old male from Monroe County, a 53-year-old male from Boone County, an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year-old female from Roane County, a 76-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old female from Mercer County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, a 92-year-old female from Putnam County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year-old female from Mason County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year-old male from Barbour County.
