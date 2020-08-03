The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy announced Monday the launch of an interactive map of West Virginia’s treatment and recovery resources. This innovative tool allows residents to search resources by county, program type, gender, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) levels of care.
“The Office of Drug Control Policy is excited to provide this easy-to-use tool for West Virginia residents,” said Bob Hanson, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy. “This will help streamline the process of locating treatment and put more residents on the path to recovery.”
If a user is interested in being referred to treatment instead of calling on their own, HELP4WV, West Virginia’s 24/7 call, chat, and text line, is available.
The resource map can be found on the ODCP website under the Get Help tab: https://dhhr.wv.gov/office-of-drug-control-policy.