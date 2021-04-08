charleston – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families has been granted approval by the federal government to issue emergency supplemental allotments to households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as part of an ongoing response to Covid-19.
The U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service released new guidance to states regarding eligibility for ongoing SNAP emergency supplemental allotments (ESA). Under previous guidance if a SNAP household regularly received the maximum benefit, they were not eligible to receive ESA.
Effective April 1, two new household populations now qualify:
l Households that regularly receive maximum allotment — these households will now be eligible to receive $95 in ESA.
l Households that receive less than $95 in ESA — these households with a calculated ESA of less than $95 will receive a supplement totaling $95.
A household that has been receiving more than $95 in ESA will continue to do so. Households previously ineligible will receive ESA later in April 2021. The supplemental benefit will continue as long as West Virginia continues to receive monthly approval from USDA.
For additional information, please contact your local DHHR office or DHHR’s Customer Service hotline at 1-877-716-1212.