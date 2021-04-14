Leaders of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), along with a Fayette County small business owner, will be guests on Positively West Virginia’s Small Business MasterMind panel at 11 a.m. Friday.
Jim Matuga of InnerAction Media will moderate.
The Facebook Live show airs here: https://www.facebook.com/positivelywv/
Panelists will be Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director; Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive Network; Peyton Ballard, associate director of the Country Roads Angel Network, and WV Hive business advisor; and Alison Ibarra, owner operator of Pinheads Fun Center, Inc. in Oak Hill.
Topics to be addressed will include the growth of the aerospace industry in the Mountain State, community and economic development opportunities now available as a result of the recently designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem NRGRDA is building.
Positively West Virginia is a nonprofit that tells what it deems are “positive, inspirational stories” about West Virginia businesses. Its work is largely distributed through WVNews located in the northern part of the state.