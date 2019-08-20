A Raleigh County Sheriff's Office deputy worked with federal and local agencies Friday to apprehend a Detroit man allegedly selling narcotics in Sophia.
Deputy J.A. Redden, along with members of the United States Marshal's Service, Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a search warrant Friday at 118 Main Street in Sophia, following an investigation.
When officers entered the house, they discovered Oxycodone pills, marijuana, heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture, according to a press release from Raleigh Sheriff's Office officials.
Authorities estimated that the heroin and heroin/fentanyl mixture would account for 200 individual "doses."
The police also recovered five firearms, according to the press release.
Redden arrested Dandre Sanders, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, during the raid. Police charged Sanders with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sanders was at Southern Regional Jail on Monday night, in lieu of a half a million dollars' bond.
Redden also arrested Breyanna Payge Wilkerson, 21, of Coal City, during the Friday raid.
According to police, they arrested Wilkerson based on a previous DEA warrant on the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Wilkerson was at Southern Regional Monday night.
Other charges may be pending, according to the release.