Since the first designated fund was established in 1986, the Beckley Area Foundation has been helping area organizations strengthen communities with the help of incredible donors. To date, over $4.9 million has been distributed from designated funds.

A designated fund is a charitable fund established by a donor to benefit a specific charity, or program for a charity. The Raleigh County Public Library receives distributions from the Books for Babies Fund, Raleigh County Public Library Endowment Fund and William and Virginia Yunker Fund. “The grants received from the Beckley Area Foundation are helping us with our goal of encouraging lifelong learning.” said Amy Stover, library director.

“From providing books to newborns, offering county-wide summer reading programs that reach upward of 5,000 children each year, to allowing us to create a comfortable atmosphere where the citizens of Raleigh County can explore, discover, and create at their local library, we are forever grateful for your support.”

The Beckley Area Foundation’s Board of Directors is happy to announce that it has approved distribution of 141 grants totaling $365,020 to 65 organizations in our area from designated funds for 2020. The 2020 grant awards are as follows:

Alderson-Broaddus College — $1,307

American Red Cross (Raleigh County) — $2,705

Animal Control and Welfare Project of Summers County — $1,958

Appalachian Bible College — $5,747

Beckley Babe Ruth League, Inc. — $1,920

Beckley Concert Association — $9,461

Beckley Dream Center — $74

Beckley Little League, Inc. — $3,513

Beckley Presbyterian Church — $55,421

Beckley-Stratton Middle School — $573

Black Diamond Girl Scout Council (Raleigh County) — $2,051

Bluestone Baptist Church — $2,190

Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department — $1,979

Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America (Raleigh County) — $2,649

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia — $1,878

City of Beckley — $9,440

Concord University — $1,202

Davis Stuart, Inc. — $759

Family Crisis Center, Inc. — $1,878

Fayette County Public Library — $6,356

First Baptist Church — $2,500

First Christian Church — $2,422

First United Methodist Church — $869

Friends of the Beckley Library — $1,583

Friends of Shady Spring Library — $2,823

Fuller Center for Housing of Beckley — $3,214

Greenbrier Valley Theatre — $6,454

Harrah Cemetery Improvement Association — $402

Helping Hands Resource Center — $20,800

Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Inc. — $32,888

Humane Society of Raleigh County — $34,833

Just for Kids — $14,590

Lillian James Learning Center — $514

New River Humane Society, Inc. — $1,958

Philanthropy WV — $609

Pine Haven Homeless Shelter — $195

Piney Creek Watershed Association — $2,206

Princeton Public Library — $525

Raleigh County Board of Education — $6,727

Raleigh County Commission on Aging — $418

Raleigh County Public Library — $4,244

Raleigh County Special Olympics — $472

Salvation Army — $13,128

Southern WV Fellowship Home — $1,859

St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church — $477

St. Francis De Sales Catholic School — $5,939

St. Matthew AME Church — $606

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — $5,748

Temple Beth El — $1,833

Theatre West Virginia, Inc. — $2,696

The First Tee of West Virginia — $1,019

Three Rivers Avian Center — $1,570

United Methodist Temple — $2,148

United Way — $3,660

University of Charleston (Beckley) — $14,303

West Virginia Public Broadcasting — $6,735

Woman’s Club of Beckley — $1,015

Women’s Resource Center — $23,304

WWHS Class of 1960 — $485

WWHS Edna Mae Phillips Award — $275

Wyoming County Paw Patrol — $3,500

Wyoming County Toy Fund — $1,174

YMCA of Southern West Virginia — $16,905

Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia — $2,334

Dena Cushman, executive director, stated, “BAF is able to make these designated grant awards because of donors who had the desire to better their community. By establishing these permanent endowments, donors have created a stream of income, for use now and in the future, for a variety of charitable and community development projects.”

Anyone interested in donating to these funds may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund, contact the foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.

