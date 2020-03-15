Since the first designated fund was established in 1986, the Beckley Area Foundation has been helping area organizations strengthen communities with the help of incredible donors. To date, over $4.9 million has been distributed from designated funds.
A designated fund is a charitable fund established by a donor to benefit a specific charity, or program for a charity. The Raleigh County Public Library receives distributions from the Books for Babies Fund, Raleigh County Public Library Endowment Fund and William and Virginia Yunker Fund. “The grants received from the Beckley Area Foundation are helping us with our goal of encouraging lifelong learning.” said Amy Stover, library director.
“From providing books to newborns, offering county-wide summer reading programs that reach upward of 5,000 children each year, to allowing us to create a comfortable atmosphere where the citizens of Raleigh County can explore, discover, and create at their local library, we are forever grateful for your support.”
The Beckley Area Foundation’s Board of Directors is happy to announce that it has approved distribution of 141 grants totaling $365,020 to 65 organizations in our area from designated funds for 2020. The 2020 grant awards are as follows:
Alderson-Broaddus College — $1,307
American Red Cross (Raleigh County) — $2,705
Animal Control and Welfare Project of Summers County — $1,958
Appalachian Bible College — $5,747
Beckley Babe Ruth League, Inc. — $1,920
Beckley Concert Association — $9,461
Beckley Dream Center — $74
Beckley Little League, Inc. — $3,513
Beckley Presbyterian Church — $55,421
Beckley-Stratton Middle School — $573
Black Diamond Girl Scout Council (Raleigh County) — $2,051
Bluestone Baptist Church — $2,190
Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department — $1,979
Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America (Raleigh County) — $2,649
Children’s Home Society of West Virginia — $1,878
City of Beckley — $9,440
Concord University — $1,202
Davis Stuart, Inc. — $759
Family Crisis Center, Inc. — $1,878
Fayette County Public Library — $6,356
First Baptist Church — $2,500
First Christian Church — $2,422
First United Methodist Church — $869
Friends of the Beckley Library — $1,583
Friends of Shady Spring Library — $2,823
Fuller Center for Housing of Beckley — $3,214
Greenbrier Valley Theatre — $6,454
Harrah Cemetery Improvement Association — $402
Helping Hands Resource Center — $20,800
Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Inc. — $32,888
Humane Society of Raleigh County — $34,833
Just for Kids — $14,590
Lillian James Learning Center — $514
New River Humane Society, Inc. — $1,958
Philanthropy WV — $609
Pine Haven Homeless Shelter — $195
Piney Creek Watershed Association — $2,206
Princeton Public Library — $525
Raleigh County Board of Education — $6,727
Raleigh County Commission on Aging — $418
Raleigh County Public Library — $4,244
Raleigh County Special Olympics — $472
Salvation Army — $13,128
Southern WV Fellowship Home — $1,859
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church — $477
St. Francis De Sales Catholic School — $5,939
St. Matthew AME Church — $606
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — $5,748
Temple Beth El — $1,833
Theatre West Virginia, Inc. — $2,696
The First Tee of West Virginia — $1,019
Three Rivers Avian Center — $1,570
United Methodist Temple — $2,148
United Way — $3,660
University of Charleston (Beckley) — $14,303
West Virginia Public Broadcasting — $6,735
Woman’s Club of Beckley — $1,015
Women’s Resource Center — $23,304
WWHS Class of 1960 — $485
WWHS Edna Mae Phillips Award — $275
Wyoming County Paw Patrol — $3,500
Wyoming County Toy Fund — $1,174
YMCA of Southern West Virginia — $16,905
Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia — $2,334
Dena Cushman, executive director, stated, “BAF is able to make these designated grant awards because of donors who had the desire to better their community. By establishing these permanent endowments, donors have created a stream of income, for use now and in the future, for a variety of charitable and community development projects.”
Anyone interested in donating to these funds may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund, contact the foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.