Deputy recognized for saving child's life

A Raleigh County Sheriff's Office deputy was recognized Wednesday for saving the life of a toddler who may have accidentally ingested narcotics.
Deputy Haeden Harvey, a 2018 graduate of Independence High School, said he was looking at dispatch logs from the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) around 4 a.m. Tuesday. On his computer, he saw a pending call at a nearby apartment complex for a two-year-old boy who was unresponsive and gasping.
The call had not yet been dispatched to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews. Harvey said he was patrolling not far from Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley and that the apartment complex was not far from BARH.
"I took off, knowing I could get here, probably before anybody else would," said Harvey. "So I notified our dispatch that I would be responding to that address."
Harvey told dispatchers to ask someone to stand outside with the sick baby. When he arrived at the complex, however, nobody was waiting. He was able to knock on the door. The baby's dad opened the door, holding the unresponsive child in his arms.
"The safety of the child is number one, but, actually, visibly, seeing the unresponsive child, compared to just reading it on the (computer) or hearing somebody say it, of course, is shocking," he explained. "It surprised me, I guess I would say, or shocked me, is better.
"I knew I was the person there that could help and that I was the only person there that could help," he added. "I knew I needed to get that kid to the hospital."
Harvey drove the baby and his dad to the nearby hospital, where medical staff were able to revive the little boyh. Harvey sat with the toddler at BARH, until he was transported to another hospital.
"I have kept in touch," said Harvey on Wednesday. "He's doing well. The latest update is, he's doing well."
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Harvey, who completed his training at the West Virginia State Police Academy, has been on the force for just over two years.
"He took the initiative to go and get that child and probably got there 10 or 15 minutes before an ambulance could've even got there," Van Meter said on Wednesday
"We're very proud of Deputy Harvey," Van Meter added. "He went that extra step. He helped save that child's life."
The sheriff thanked medical workers for providing lifesaving care to the child, too.
"All our medical personnel did a great job in the area," he added.
Harvey said that he, like many officers, joined a police force because he loves people and wants to serve and protect them.
"There's a lot of bad stories about officers and police right now," he said. "But I wish this story could be an eye opener for society that usually, the see the bad in us, and that's what they hear, mostly, is the bad.
"But every day, not only myself, not only the other officers at my department but officers all around the country wake up and put their heart into this job, just like anybody else does at their job."
According to the release from the Raleigh Sheriff's Office, authorities are investigating the circumstances of the child's medical condition, which could have been caused by the child inadvertently ingesting narcotics.
"I'll remember that day for the rest of my life and the child for the rest of my life," Harvey said.