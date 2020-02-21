Raleigh County Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday arrested an armed man who had skipped out on a court date, officials reported in a Friday press release.
Terry Randall Price Jr., 47, was already wanted by police on a felony warrant for missing a court appearance, according to the press release. Deputies saw Price drive a vehicle into the Go-Mart at Sophia on Wednesday.
They followed him and took him into custody in the parking lot. During the arrest, deputies discovered that Price was armed with a .40 caliber handgun. He allegedly had methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, along with scales and plastic bags used to package and sell illegal drugs, police reported.
Deputy J.A. Redden arrested Price on the outstanding warrant and also charged him with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon, according to the press release.
Price was at Southern Regional Jail on Friday, in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Jessica Farrish