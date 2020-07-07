During their meeting Wednesday, Wyoming County commissioners renewed their cooperative agreement with Wyoming County Schools to provide two deputies, one at each high school, through the Sheriff’s Department for the coming school year.
Federal grant funding put Prevention Resource Officers (PROs), or deputies, in both high schools last year.
The deputies handle any criminal activity, violence or threats of violence in the buildings, fights, and drug violations which now include vaping, according to officials.
Because the board of education has instituted a zero tolerance policy for any type of tobacco product or tobacco-substitute products, the deputies will handle those violations too.
Also, the officers facilitate classes designed to open discussions on drug abuse, tobacco and tobacco-substitute products, cyber bullying, among other topics for the students, according to officials.
The uniformed deputies are armed, are driving police cruisers, and will make arrests in the event of any criminal offense.
Benefits of the program include personal interaction between the students and the deputies as well as having an officer onsite who is trained to identify situations that may escalate into trouble.
The deputies provide one more layer of protection for the students and the staff in the event an active shooter or other crisis occurs, officials maintain.
“The commission is proud to support this program in our high schools,” Mullins said. “We hope to expand it in the future as other grants for the program become available.”
l l l
In other business, Shield Roofing of South Point, Ohio, was awarded the contract for a new roof on the courthouse annex, or “jail building.”
The company was the only bidder for the project and its bid came in under budget, according to Jason Mullins, commission president.
As a result, a change order will amend the contract so that a thicker roof membrane will be installed, Mullins said.
The project includes replacing the deteriorated membrane roof and vertical material on the building curb wall.
Additionally, the project includes replacement of the walkway membrane sheets covering walkway areas, replacement of existing air vents and drains, and placement of new membrane materials on the curbs for the HVAC units and ducts, atrium structure, and roof hatch.
Additionally, the project will include covering the skylight, addressing deteriorating wiring, and the wire/cable transition into the building.
The $60,000 project is partly funded with a West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority grant.