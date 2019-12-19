Deputies still searching for missing woman

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is still searching for a woman reported missing Dec. 16.
Deputies are searching for Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott, 32, who was reported missing by members of her family.
According to a RCSO press release, Scott was last seen driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car, with Virginia temporary registration number URV3345.
Although Scott is missing, she is also wanted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia for grand larceny, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter reported.
Before her disappearance, Scott’s husband, William Scott, was arrested in Wythe County, Va., on charges of domestic violence, and Haley Scott was the one to report the incident.
However, Van Meter said, William Scott has been nothing but cooperative with his wife’s disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact RCSO at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-7867.
Jordan Nelson