LEWISBURG — Pay raises for employees proved to be a constant theme at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission, as elected officials, department heads and other budgeted entities submitted requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
From the Day Report Center to the County Clerk’s Office, budget requests remained fairly flat except for the ringing of the salary bell, consistently accompanied by praise for employees from management.
Speaking on behalf of Circuit Clerk Louvonne Arbuckle, Deputy Clerk Missy McCoy was particularly eloquent in her appeal.
“The work we do affects many people’s lives,” McCoy said, noting that while the office’s workload has risen steadily during the pandemic, dedicated employees have taken the challenge in stride, even as their own childcare costs and other expenses have increased.
A Grand Jury session scheduled for April 6 is expected to involve more than 100 cases, McCoy said, signaling that the court clerk’s office will be even busier.
“I personally think they deserve a pay raise,” McCoy said of her co-workers, pointing out it has become increasingly difficult to find new employees who are capable of performing the exacting tasks required in the office.
Mike Honaker, director of the county’s 911 Center and Emergency Management office outlined some of the ways the pandemic has affected the areas under his supervision.
He said Emergency Management employees have worked “untold hours” facilitating the distribution of PPE (personal protective equipment) throughout the county, as well as decontaminating public buildings at night and on weekends.
“We’ve actually put our people into harm’s way,” he said.
The workload at the 911 Center also has sharply increased during the pandemic, Honaker pointed out. The number of calls for assistance has risen from an annual average of 25,000 to more than 30,000 calls in the past 12 months. Honaker attributed most of the extra calls to drug overdoses, domestic assault reports and suicides.
Adding to the usual job stress, his employees have been unable to take vacations and are managing such domestic stressors as figuring out ways to educate their children while schools have been closed or running partial schedules, Honaker said.
“We found out who was essential over the past year,” he remarked, requesting a five percent pay raise for his employees.
That five percent raise was the standard ask from most of the 11 supervisors and elected officials who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
While commissioners thanked each speaker for their input and extended their appreciation to the employees in each department and entity, they gave no indication of what their ultimate response will be to the raise requests.
Commissioners will begin work on the new fiscal year’s budget Wednesday at 9 a.m.
