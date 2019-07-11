DEP announces litter grants

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) recently announced the recipients of the Litter Control Matching Grants.
The release said the grants, awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities, totaled $94,800 and were approved for 35 individual applicants.
Local grant recipients include:
• Fayette County Solid Waste Authority — $800
The funding will be used for safety vests and fuel for the Litter Control Officer for the county-wide litter control program.
• Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority — $3,372
The funding will be used for a trailer to transport litter collected county-wide and to assist with educating the public on litter control.
• Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority — $1,365
The funding will be used for a front bumper with winch mount and safety lights for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle for the county-wide litter control program.
• Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority — $2,500
The funding will be used for fuel, tires and maintenance for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle for the county-wide litter control program.
For more information, visit dep.wv.gov.
