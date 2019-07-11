DEP announces litter grants

Wyoming East High School student Myranda Griffey loads bags of recycling onto a trailer to be hauled to the Raleigh County Landfill & Recycling Center Thursday at Wyoming East High School. The Friends of the Earth Club began a recycling effort along with members of the community in 2017 and have recycled an estimated 12,186 pounds – which translates to 363,591 containers taken out of the environment. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)

 Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) recently announced the recipients of the Litter Control Matching Grants.

The release said the grants, awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities, totaled $94,800 and were approved for 35 individual applicants.

Local grant recipients include:

•  Fayette County Solid Waste Authority — $800

The funding will be used for safety vests and fuel for the Litter Control Officer for the county-wide litter control program.

• Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority — $3,372

The funding will be used for a trailer to transport litter collected county-wide and to assist with educating the public on litter control.

• Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority — $1,365

The funding will be used for a front bumper with winch mount and safety lights for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle for the county-wide litter control program.

• Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority — $2,500

The funding will be used for fuel, tires and maintenance for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle for the county-wide litter control program.

For more information, visit dep.wv.gov.

