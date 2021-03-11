lewisburg — Work will soon get underway to demolish Greenbrier County’s former jail, which in recent years housed the sheriff’s law enforcement offices.
Along with the removal of an old Sears kit house, tearing down the jail building will clear the way for construction of a new 22,340-square-foot courthouse annex.
County commissioners opened four sealed bids for the jailhouse’s demolition Tuesday.
Those packets also included bids for demolishing the Sears house, in case current plans fall through for a neighboring property owner to remove the structure at no cost to the county.
Lynch Construction submitted the apparent low bid for both projects — $58,000 for the jail demo and $15,000 for the house, for a grand total of $73,000.
Lynch’s bid, in addition to those submitted by the other three companies, will be reviewed for completion before the contract is awarded.
Demolition of the jailhouse will commence after the sheriff’s personnel relocate to newly-leased space, owned by state Delegate Barry L. Bruce, R-Greenbrier, adjacent to his downtown Lewisburg law offices on Randolph Street, according to Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Those offices are less than a block away from the courthouse.
“We’ll be ready to move on March 15,” Sloan told The Register-Herald.
Demolition of the jail building is expected to begin as soon as it’s vacated.
Sloan said he’s not sure how long his law enforcement division will be in the temporary quarters down the street, but acknowledged, “It will be awhile. But it’s a welcome change.”
The Sears house, which is already vacant, must be removed no later than April 1 by the neighbor who offered to do so, or the bid submitted by the winning demolition firm will be exercised, according to commissioners.
Construction of the courthouse annex is part of a larger project to completely remodel the historic courthouse.
Commission President Lowell Rose has estimated the entire project will cost around $10 million.
The result will be a courthouse containing a little over 60,000 square feet, increasing the present size by nearly 68 percent.
In addition to the demolition referenced in this article, the first phase of the project will see construction of the annex with its two full floors of offices and a partial basement.
That phase is expected to be complete within 12 months.
Phase 2, which should take between six and eight months to complete, will involve a temporary shifting of several offices from the existing courthouse into the new annex, enabling renovation work to occur in the present structure.
The final phase will continue the shuffling of offices and personnel while the finishing touches are added to old and new sections of the building.
Phase 3 is estimated to bring the project home in another four to six months.
By that timetable, the entire courthouse project should be completed in roughly two years.
