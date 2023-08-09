Architects have run into several challenges while designing plans for the demolition of the current Park Middle School gym.
David Ferguson, with ZMM Architects & Engineering, told the Raleigh County Board of Education at their regular meeting Tuesday evening they “have to be cautious about how we’re taking the gym down.”
Ferguson said one of the obstacles they are having to work around is the track, which borders one of the walls of the gym.
“We don't want to lose the track,” he said. “That's our design issue is how do we tear the gym down, put in a (retaining) wall, without the track coming down on top of that 'cause we don’t want to replace the track.”
He added that another issue is that, even though the gym is scheduled for demolition, they still have to deal with what caused the closure of the gym in the first place.
“The stormwater has eroded away a lot of foundations and supporting structures ... that's causing a lot of the cracking and a lot of issues that you're having,” Ferguson said. “So once we get that gymnasium down, we have to deal with that stormwater immediately so it won’t wash away anything else.”
The Park Middle gym has remained closed since the end of the 2020-2021 academic year due to structural problems.
Ferguson said he hopes to have the design work on the demolition completed and out to bid within the next two months.
Even though the current gym is still standing, work has already begun on the construction of Park Middle’s new gym.
The new gym is being built on the opposite side of the school near the corner of College Avenue and Park Avenue.
Ferguson said the space is just big enough to fit the new gym.
“It’s a very tight site,” he said. “We’re working closely with the contractor on how to get those things done and accomplished. He feels very confident about it.”
As of now, Ferguson said the area is being cleared to prepare it for construction.
Construction of the new gym is being completed by Radford and Radford of Beckley for $7.254 million.
The project is being paid for by school funds as well as a $1 million grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Construction is also taking place inside Park Middle, where renovations are being made to a CTE lab on the second floor.
Shady Spring Elementary School is also undergoing renovations to nearly every inch of its building.
Randy Jones, with ZMM Architects and Engineers of Charleston and Martinsburg, W.Va., and Blacksburg, Va., told school board members that the entire project, which includes the addition of a new kitchen, gym and four classrooms as well as upgrades to existing rooms in the school, should be complete by February.
Jones said they may be able to complete the project sooner but that will depend on when they can get their hands on an electrical distribution panel, which has been delayed.
The school is still expected to open for students in the coming weeks.
“The biggest challenge right now is getting the outside of the school ready. The parking lots ready, the road ready, those types of things,” Jones said. “But we have pavers scheduled to come (on Wednesday).”
Jones said the new STEM lab and art room are also complete but those rooms will be used as regular classrooms for the time being until renovations on existing classrooms wrap up.
The school’s new kitchen will not be completed until the second half of the 2023-24 school year. To accommodate school meals, Jones said the food will be prepared at Shady Spring High School and then transported to the elementary school.
The Shady Spring Elementary project has an estimated cost of $14.5 million and is being completed by Paramount Builders of Saint Albans.
