Through a combination of pick-ups and deliveries, Wyoming County Schools provided 44,000 meals to students Wednesday at Westside High and Wyoming County East High schools through the volunteer assistance of bus drivers, other school employees and community members.
Each child receives five breakfasts and five lunches, picked up at the schools or delivered to those with no transportation. The meals are put together by Twin Falls Resort State Park Restaurant employees with costs paid from “Child Nutrition” monies.
“It’s mutually beneficial, as it makes the meal distribution more sustainable for us and employees at Twin Falls are employed,” explained Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, of the partnership. MountainHeart Community Services drivers and employees are volunteering to assist with the project, Cline said.