Delegate Mick Bates changes party affiliation

Delegate Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, has switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Repubican.
And now Raleigh County is represented by a full slate of Republicans in the Legislature for the first tie since 1927.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, welcomed Bates to the Republican Caucus of the West Virginia Legislature.
“Mick has always been a pro-business Delegate, and we certainly welcome his credentials and his experience as a small business owner to the party,” Hanshaw said.
“This is an unprecedented time for the House of Delegates, with the largest Republican majority the state has ever seen, and as we continue to do the work of making West Virginia the easy choice for people and businesses to call home, the Republican party will only continue to grow.”
Bates changed his party affiliation to Republican at the Raleigh County Courthouse Wednesday morning. He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2014.
Bates is a physical therapist and the owner/CEO of BODYWORKS as well as the president of Praxis Corp. He is a member and former chairman of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, a former president and member of the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Physical Therapy Association and served on the West Virginia Workers’ Compensation Committee. Bates and his wife, Pamela, are the parents of four teenagers.