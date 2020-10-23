The West Virginia Democratic House Legislative Committee and the West Virginia Democratic Party have filed an elections complaint against “Majority WV, Inc.” for spending money to attack at least nine Democratic incumbents without filing the Independent Expenditure reports required by the state’s campaign finance laws.
“This ‘Majority WV’ is a rebranded ‘1863 PAC,’” said the Democrats’ legislative committee chair Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh. “Last cycle, they tried to circumvent West Virginia’s election laws in order to get candidates elected to the House and Senate who would support their agenda.
“It’s outrageous to me that they would try to do the same thing in 2020.
“The reason we have campaign finance laws at the state and federal levels is because voters deserve to know who is paying to support and attack the candidates they are deciding to vote for,” Bates said. “Once 1863 PAC, Ltd. filed as a PAC, we saw that they were being bankrolled by business interests aligned with Jim Justice, intent on currying favor with the Republican House and Senate leadership. During the 2019-2020 legislative session, we saw millions of dollars in tax breaks and self-serving legislation that benefited Justice and those same corporate donors. Now they’re at it again.”
According to an October 27th, 2018 article in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the Secretary of State’s Office filed a cease and desist letter in 2018 against 1863 PAC Ltd., calling on it to either provide documentation proving it was a registered PAC or to terminate its electioneering work. The organization registered as a PAC on the same day the cease and desist letter was sent, meaning it had not been a PAC when the expenditures were originally made.
Majority WV, Inc. is registered as a corporation with West Virginia’s Secretary of State but has filed no campaign finance reports in West Virginia thus far. On its Business Organization Detail page on the Secretary of State’s website, it is clearly stated that on June 23, 2020, the organization filed a name change from 1863 PAC Ltd. to Majority WV, Inc. The President of the organization remains the same person who served as 1863 PAC Ltd.’s Executive Director in 2018.