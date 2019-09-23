Deferred retirement is an option for city firefighters

The city's firefighters will soon be able to apply for deferred retirement, and the City of Beckley will likely see a net gain of $2 million into the city's pension funds as retirement-age municipal employees opt to work an additional five years, said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.
The West Virginia Consolidated Public Retirement Board on Friday approved an application by city treasurer Billie Trump that will allow Beckley Fire Department firefighters to defer retirement for five years. During those voluntary five additional years of service, the firefighter will continue making contributions into the city pension.
State lawmakers approved the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) in 2018, and Trump immediately started the complex application process to ensure that Beckley could offer the plan.
In the wake of state approval of the fire department's plan, Trump is now working on an identical application for Beckley Police Department.
"This allows us to keep really good, experienced, professional firefighters and seasoned police officers on board, as opposed to seeing them depart the city after 20 years," Rappold said on Monday. "It's a great program."
The goal is to increase contributions into the city's retirement pension fund while allowing the city's first responders to put away more money for retirement. Currently, Trump said, the city has a combined pension fund of $40 million for firefighters and police officers, with $18 million in the BFD pension fund and $22 million in the BPD pension fund.
Over the course of employees' retirements, said Trump, available data projects that over $2 million will be added to the funds.
Not every agency offers DROP, so having DROP helps the city attract new firefighters and police officers.
It also retains for a longer time the ones who have the most professional experience.
To qualify, an employee must be a "sworn" municipal worker with 20 years of service and must be at least 50 years old.
"They can retire at that (age 50)," explained Trump. "A lot of guys do that.
"They get their time in, they retire, then they go find another job," he said. "That forces the municipality to look for replacements, and there's a big cost associated with that."
Trump explained that finding the right candidate is only the first part of making a new hire. Once the candidate is approved, a months-long training process begins.
"(There's) maybe a year, a year and a half, lag between actual hiring and a police officer or firefighter being effective," said Trump. "The longer we retain (a seasoned firefighter), the better off we are.
"The maximum they can stay on the DROP is five years, so we can do some planning ahead. We can look to hire a qualified candidate, to bring them along."
Meanwhile, Trump said, the experienced officer is continuing to serve the city, to save for retirement and to contribute into the pension system.
"Their retirement is kept in the pension system, and the pension is invested, and it grows," he said. "When they do leave, they'll have that lump sum saved up in the pension fund."
Trump, a retired BFD chief, had wanted the city to be part of DROP. The application process was so complex, he said. He retired from the fire department, and the state stopped the pension plan.
In 2018, state lawmakers approved DROP again, and Trump was treasurer. He put together a proposal for the fire department and was very happy to find out on Friday that it had been approved.
He said that he was very happy to deliver the news to firefighters and that his new goal is to use the same template to apply for police officers to have DROP.
City attorney Bill File is currently reviewing the city's proposed DROP for firefighters. Once File approves it, firefighters may begin applying.