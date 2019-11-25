Alderson Main Street is once again sponsoring a home and business decorating contest.
Houses and businesses within the town limits will be viewed on Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 6 and 8 p.m. Owners are asked to have all their decorations turned on during this time. The judges will select home decoration winners in a variety of categories such as Most Festive Door; Gem of the Hills; Spirit of Christmas; Best Nativity; Children’s Fantasy; and Old Fashioned Christmas. Winning businesses will be selected in two categories: large and small.
As part of the Grand Illumination-Gem of the Hills Holiday Celebration everyone is encouraged to decorate. No registration is required for the contest. The judges will visit every street in town.
Winners will be announced during the Mistletoe Market at Alderson Community Center at noon Saturday, Dec. 15. The Christmas market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Winners will receive a certificate and a temporary yard sign declaring them a contest winner. Look for the photos on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Alderson-Main-Street-594432723925664/