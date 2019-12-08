Applying for college financial aid can be tough, and one official from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) offered advice to West Virginia students on applying for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
While the deadline to apply for FAFSA isn’t until June 2020, KHEAA official Tim Ballard said it’s important to apply as soon as possible, because the earlier you file, the more grant money you are likely to receive.
Ballard’s other FAFSA tips:
l Check with the financial aid offices of the schools to which you’ve applied to determine if they require any forms other than the FAFSA.
l Look for scholarships using a free online scholarship search.
l Attend any college fairs and financial aid seminars offered at your high school or in your area. If a company charges a fee for helping with applications, remember that you can do that yourself for free.
“If you decide to pay for help, make sure the company is reputable by checking with the state Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau in your area, as well as the area where the firm is located,” Ballard said.
KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.
Jordan Nelson