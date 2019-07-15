The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee will host debate watch parties at Hill and Holler Pizza in Lewisburg on July 30 and 31, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
The televised debates among the Democratic Party candidates for the 2020 presidential nomination will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature up to 10 candidates each night. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper of CNN are scheduled to moderate the debates.
Hill and Holler is at 970 Jefferson St., N., just one block from the center of town.
Tina Alvey