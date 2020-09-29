Dealing with natural disasters while a worldwide health pandemic rages can, indeed, be daunting.
You won’t get any disagreement from Mark Misczak on that front. Misczak is the chief operating officer for Tidal Basin Group, one of the nation’s leading disaster management consulting firms. The parent company is Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation.
Misczak, who is based in Alexandria, Va., is a former acting division director and deputy director for individual assistance for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Misczak has worked in disaster preparedness, response and recovery for more than 25 years, most of which has been spent with FEMA.
In weather-related or other type of disasters during the Covid-19 era, such as Hurricane’s Laura and Sally, Misczak says the need for critical public emergency response — from the federal level on down — increases “exponentially.”
For example, he said that, while families or businesses may still have at their disposal various media sources for emergency warnings in face of an impending disaster, they may not physically be out in public as often and be prevented from having further access to necessary information.
In that scenario, providing public warning remains as important as in the past, if not more so.
Carrying out evacuation orders issued for families and businesses could be “dramatically affected by Covid-19,” Misczak said.
Shelters which are normally open might not be, for example, and that “means people have to evacuate further.”
Supplies might not be as readily available, either.
Misczak also advises the public to “be prepared to evacuate with as much of your own PPE (personal protective equipment)” in addition to vital documents and medicines.
Also, Misczak says, be ready in case items you might normally take for granted, such as toilet paper, are in shorter supply.
Seeking advice and information, such as an update on available shelters and resources which are still accessible, from local leaders in advance of a potential emergency is also recommended, Misczak said.
From his work history with FEMA, as well as watching the agency in recent months, Misczak says FEMA has tweaked its points of distribution for supplies, allowing it to augment response efforts of state and local governments.
“Covid-19 hotspots is a consideration they haven’t had to consider prior,” he said.
Also, the federal agency has adjusted the manner in which it distributes public assistance grants, with the process going digital and therefore reducing some of the need for an in-the-field presence.
Tidal Basin Group began working with West Virginia officials in June to assist the state in developing an action plan to aid continued recovery from the devastating floods of 2016, Misczak noted.
The draft plan was released on Aug. 24 for a 45-day public comment period, which will extend through Oct. 8.
During that time frame, the state will hold four virtual public hearings so citizens and stakeholders can learn more about the proposed programs and have the chance for comments and questions.
At the end of the public comment period, the West Virginia Development Office will review and respond to all comments and submit the final draft action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval.
All information, including the draft action plan and registration links for the virtual public hearings, can be found on at www.wvfloodrecovery.com/mitigation.
Misczak said he understands West Virginia faces different challenges than some other locations in dealing with flooding.
“First, I acknowledge that West Virginia flooding is different,” with it being of the inland variety rather than coastal. “Most dangerous is the potential for flash flooding.”
And, a “high number of critical facilities,” such as fire departments, are located in flood plains, which creates problems.
Among the areas of focus in the future should be updating early warning systems, as well as reinforcing critical infrastructure systems.
In more of a long-term scenario, creating more green space could make for a safer overall situation, he said.
In the Covid-19 era particularly, Misczak advises families — whether in the mountains of West Virginia or on the coastlines of the Gulf Coast or the Atlantic Ocean — to be aware of local evacuation plans and other necessary emergency response details.
“If you have a disaster or an impact, it intensifies, and it intensifies quickly,” he said.
“Do as many of these preparedness activities as a family (as possible).”
To learn more about the Tidal Basin Group, visit www.tidalbasingroup.com.
