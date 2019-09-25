LEWISBURG — Meeting with strong opposition from neighbors, a property owner’s request for permission to convert a Victorian-style house on Lee Street into a duplex was denied by city officials last week.
The duplex proposal from Colin Rose was presented to city council for a public hearing on Sept. 17 without the planning commission’s endorsement. Council’s subsequent 3-3 vote was insufficient to grant the requested conditional use permit to divide the structure and to allow parking spaces for six vehicles to be carved out of the house’s side lawn.
Zoning officer Gary Ford advised council that, for zoning purposes, each unit in a duplex can be occupied by an unlimited number of people related by blood, marriage or adoption, or not more than four unrelated individuals. Occupancy by unrelated persons in a single-family residence is also capped at four.
Although the house is located inside the city’s Historical District at 196 Lee St., North, the structure is not historically significant. But the home next door, owned by Cheryl Gilman-Dobbs and her husband, is deemed significant and is included in a walking tour of the city’s historic buildings.
Gilman-Dobbs pointed out that since her house shares a common driveway with the 196 Lee St. house and a cottage located on a lot behind the Victorian, her property is “directly affected” by Rose’s proposal.
Not only would the additional parking spaces and perhaps as many as eight tenants in Rose’s rental house add traffic to the shared driveway if the permit were granted, Gilman-Dobbs said a duplex is out of character with the neighborhood, which is zoned single-family residential.
Proponents of Rose’s application countered that there already are several other duplexes along Lee Street.
Gilman-Dobbs also cited heavy traffic on Lee Street and said wrong-way drivers are a frequent menace on the one-way portion of the street that includes her property and Rose’s. Increasing the volume of already-hazardous traffic poses a danger to children playing in the neighborhood, she argued.
Another neighboring homeowner, Carol Olson, said she fears property values will drop in the neighborhood if the Lee Street parcel is changed so significantly. She said her property had been affected in the past by drainage from the shared driveway cited by Gilman-Dobbs, and that adding more impervious surfaces to provide six parking spaces for the proposed duplex likely would increase storm water runoff.
Rose said the house had two kitchens when he bought it, indicating that at some point in the past it was a duplex.
He said he mostly rents to students attending the nearby West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, who leave their vehicles parked at the rental property and walk to the school. That means they don’t contribute to either the traffic volume or wrong-way driving issues about which Gilman-Dobbs had complained, Rose said.
He added that, if the city won’t grant a permit for the duplex, he could still rent the house to as many as four unrelated people, with a “frat house” atmosphere.
Council members Edward Johns and Sarah Elkins, along with Mayor Beverly White, voted in favor of granting the conditional use permit. Voting against the permit were Council members Heather Blake, Arron Seams and Mark Etten.
Rose may appeal council’s decision to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals and, if rejected there as well, can then take the matter to Circuit Court.
As of Wednesday, no appeal had yet been filed with the city.
