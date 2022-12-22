In 2009, as part of The Register-Herald’s annual Yearbook section, a feature piece was written on Jimmy Miller, a then deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
Having served as a deputy then for more than 10 years, Miller said he had very harsh views on people who were addicted to using illegal drugs.
“Until they decide (to stop using drugs), lock them away so they will quit victimizing other people,” Miller said in a 2009 interview with The Register-Herald, adding that most crimes could be directly tied to drug abuse.
At the time, he also felt that drug courts and sending addicts to rehab were not the answer.
Now, more than a decade later, as the director of Raleigh County Community Corrections – which operates the Raleigh County Day Report Center, Adult Drug Court, Veterans Treatment Court and also offers treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) – Miller said his views on that same topic could not be more different.
“I did not believe in the prospect of these programs having the ability to help people the way they do,” Miller said in an interview Tuesday with The Register-Herald.
“I have had an absolute, complete turnaround in my thought processes and in my opinions about substance use disorder. In my 20-plus years in law enforcement, all I ever saw was what was left in the wake. The victims' homes broken into, their valuables gone ... I saw that but I did not see the people. Some people are absolutely not willing to change anything. And others, the vast majority I've come across, are still wonderfully good people who are trapped by addiction, and those are the ones whom we find great success with.”
The Raleigh Day Report Center is a community-based correctional program designed to provide services for its clients, including substance abuse treatment, drug testing, educational programs and community service-related activities.
The center addresses the individual’s needs while also addressing issues of public safety.
Day report is sometimes assigned by a judge as a condition of bond, but the program can be used in conjunction with home incarceration or probation, or even as a direct sentence.
Since stepping into his role as director at Raleigh County Community Corrections, Miller said he has worked to better the lives of the clients they serve as well as aid the county with its costly jail bill.
For most housed at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County, Miller said the county pays $48.25 per day per inmate.
For nonviolent offenders who qualify to participate in the Day Report Center’s passive GPS monitoring system, Miller said the cost to the county drops to $3.20 per day per person.
“We get them out and we pay currently $3.20 per day to keep them in our program,” he said. “And we're delivering services to them free of charge, that will help reduce recidivism, which accomplishes our state-mandated goal, saves the county commission money ... and turns these people into productive citizens. They get their jobs back. They get families back. They get their health back. They're productive and they're not recidivist concerns in the future.”
As part of this program, Miller said clients who are either out on bond or facing nonviolent charges or convictions are fitted with an ankle monitor.
On Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission approved a contract with Alcohol Monitoring System Inc. in order to get upgraded ankle monitors as well as remote Breathalyzer machines for the Day Report Center.
Miller said Alcohol Monitoring System Inc. manufactures a high-tech ankle bracelet, called SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor).
Miller said the upfront cost for these new devices will be more than what they currently are paying, but in the long run, the center will see a great deal of savings.
With the ankle monitoring devices, Miller said they go through a lot of consumables, or items that can only be used once, like the ankle strap that holds the monitoring device and the clips that secure that device.
With the new SCRAM devices, Miller said the ankle straps are all adjustable using a special key only his staff has access to and can be reused multiple times.
Miller said the contract with Alcohol Monitoring System for the new SCRAM devices is for a year. However, there is a 30-day opt out window after the devices are received if they don’t work out for the Day Report Center, Miller said.
These devices are expected to arrive near the end of January.
