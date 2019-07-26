Day of Hope, an event of free services for the community, will take a rest in 2019 but is set to return in 2020, a founding organizer of the Beckley event said Thursday.
Jonathan Falwell, a son of the late Liberty University founder Rev. Jerry Falwell, will visit the Raleigh County Convention and Visitors’ Center on Aug. 16 for a community-wide worship service that is free of charge.
The day-long Day of Hope has been held in Beckley each August since 2013, after Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assemblies of God organized the event through the non-profit Convoy of Hope.
During Day of Hope, volunteers from local churches, community organizations and businesses provided free groceries, family portraits, haircuts and other services to those who were in need of them, free of charge.
Jordan explained Thursday that he felt led to offer a rest to the organizers this year and to instead offer a worship service. Day of Hope is set to come back in 2020.
“We’d done it six years in a row,” he explained. “I just kind of felt like we needed to take a break, and so there is a scriptural principle about letting the ground rest the seventh year.
“This year would’ve been our seventh year. I felt impressed by the Lord that we needed to let the ground rest, if you will.
“I know the need is still there, and I just felt like we as the community and churches needed a year to rest, but, in that same vein, a time for us to come together and worship together.”
The worship event is open to the community and does not require payment or tickets. Jordan said the doors will open on Aug. 16 by 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. worship service.
He said local pastors may contact him for more information but that it is not necessary to make reservations.