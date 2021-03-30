Micah Davis, GCSAA golf course superintendent at Black Knight Municipal Park has achieved Class A membership status by meeting the standards established by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Tuesday.
He has also been selected as a GSSAA graduates ambassador. He will advocate on behalf of the golf industry to Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in the position.
GCSAA Class A membership is awarded to members who are currently employed as a golf course superintendent and have met specific requirements in the categories of formal education. The superintendents have to have a minimum of 20 hours of continuing education and at least three years of experience as a golf course superintendent.
To demonstrate environmental stewardship, Class A members have either provided proof of a valid pesticide application license or have passed the GCSAA Integrated Pest Management examination, said Baker.
Davis has served as the superintendent at Black Knight since May 2018. He said Friday that tries to manage the public golf course with the same care he would give if it were his own business.
"My managerial style is to manage whatever I was doing like it was my own," said Davis. "This is my payroll, my building.
"I try to do that in any thing that I do," he said. "Of course, now with being a city and being with a municipality, now I'm doing it with taxpayer dollars.
"It's being fiscally responsible, doing things quickly the first time, doing things environmentally sound," said Davis. "Instead of just getting things done, I want to get them done environmentally and fiscally sound and in a way that is also pleasing to the golf course and that enhances the experience for golfers."
GCSAA Class A status is the preferred membership class of the association, and is a standard for the golf course management profession, according to a press release from the Parks and Recreation Department.
"Golf facilities employ GCSAA members because of their focus on overall facility success," the release stated. "This is because they understand what constitutes an enjoyable experience for the golfer and what it takes to make a facility financially successful."
GCSAA is a leading golf organization and has as its focus golf course management.
Since 1926, GCSAA has been the top professional association for the men and women who manage golf courses in the United States and worldwide.
From its headquarters in Lawrence, Kan., the association provides education, information and representation to more than 21,000 members in more than 72 countries. GCSAA’s mission is to serve its members, advance their profession and enhance the enjoyment, growth and vitality of the game of golf, according to the release.
Davis reported he had also received a grant scholarship for the International Golf Show. Only eight scholarships are given each year to golfers from around the world. He attended the university virtually, due to Covid guidelines, although the training is usually hosted in San Diego, Ca.
He said he gained knowledge of valuable tools and new products and learned different angles of management. He will use the knowledge to serve the city and to advocate for the golf industry in Congress.
"Those are all of the things I've kind of done, to not only enhance just me, but to gain more knowledge, more contacts, to be a good representative of the city, even with our elected officials," he said. "It's just really trying to do it all, to not only grow this golf course, to grow the golf course business, but at the same time I get to grow along with all of those things, as well.
"It all kind of ties together."