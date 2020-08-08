A Daniels man has been accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
On Aug. 5, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible breaking and entering at the Raleigh Post Office. At the back door, a responding officer found a white man matching the suspect description, as reported by a witness.
According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Tyler James Pearson, 23, of Daniels, had met another man there to sell him drugs. The other man had fled and was not located.
According to the press release, Pearson had about 60 grams of marijuana individually packaged and ready for sale. He also had pills. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be over $550. Investigators believe the large amount of cash he had was proceeds from drug sales.
Pearson was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment before a Raleigh County magistrate.
Deputy J.E. Stover is investigating, assisted by Deputy R.D. McDaniel and Lt. J.L. Redden. The West Virginia State Police also responded to assist in the investigation.