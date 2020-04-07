Raleigh County Schools announced Pamela Daniel, a secretary for the county's Child Nutrition Department, as the Service Personnel Employee of the Year.
The announcement was made Monday during a virtual ceremony rather than an in-person ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Raleigh County Schools officials, each work location is asked to submit nominees for the annual award, and the group of nominees was then narrowed down to five finalists — one finalist for each of the five service personnel classifications.
Then, a selection committee reviews all written submissions and conducts on-site observations and interviews of the five finalists. Raleigh County Schools officials reported each of the finalists and the employee of the year received gifts from the Ford Family Fund through the Beckley Area Foundation.
Aside from Daniel, the other finalists included the following:
• Kathy Pugh - Aide Finalist of the Year
• Alice Matherly - Child Nutrition Finalist of the Year
• Michael Collins - Custodial/Maintenance Finalist of the Year
• Greg Daniel - Transportation Finalist of the Year
During the virtual ceremony, each of the nominees was recognized before Daniel, who was the office/clerical finalist of the year, was dubbed with the annual recognition.
"Ms. Daniel has served the students, staff, and community of the Raleigh County Schools for 19 years," a school district press release stated.
Daniel serves as a secretary and accountant in the districts Child Nutrition Department."
Daniel will represent Raleigh County Schools in the state recognition program.
