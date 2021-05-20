Sponsored by the city of White Sulphur Springs and WSS Main Street, the 2021 West Virginia Dandelion Festival will feature an array of activities from May 28 through 30.
The salute to the determined little dandelion begins with a “Sip N Stroll” at Valley View Country Club on Big Draft Road from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28.
The vendors arrive and Main Street shops welcome customers on Saturday, May 29, between 10 a.m. and dusk. Free kids’ activities are slated in the Green Space next to Midland Trail Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, while a Walk & Talk like a Chicken event will be featured on the main stage in the Green Space beside Big Draft Brewery at 11:30 a.m.
Marking Sugar Bear’s first anniversary in the Spa City, a Teddy Bear Picnic will be staged at the store (719 Main St.) from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to bring a sack lunch, a blanket and a favorite stuffed toy and enjoy games during the anniversary celebration.
Live music takes over the main stage of the Green Space beside the brewery on Saturday afternoon, as Adam DeGraff performs from noon to 2 p.m., the Thomas Taylor Band steps up from 2 to 4, and Richard Hefner & The Black Mountain Blue Grass Boys entertain the crowd from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sponsored by Barnwood Living & Sweet Cedar, the Dandy Legs Contest will take a turn onstage in the Green Space at 6:30, before Deep State closes out the day’s musical entertainment, complete with a dance, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Festival attendees also are welcome to participate in a cruise-in along Main Street from the bridge to the post office from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Visible from downtown, a fireworks show is planned to begin at 10 p.m., provided by the WSS Fire Department, Alderson Fire Department and the WV Dandelion Festival Committee.
Sunday’s activities kick off with a free BBQ luncheon for veterans, sponsored by Road Hog’s BBQ, Blueridge Lumber Company and the Festival Committee. Served up at the Paisley Park Pavilion from 12:30 until 2 p.m., the luncheon will be followed at 2 by the Veterans Memorial Ceremony in the main stage area at the Green Space beside the brewery.
Parade lineup will start at 3 p.m. on Ingleside Avenue, and the Dandelion Festival Parade will proceed down Main Street at 4.
Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for all events.
