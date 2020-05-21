Greenbrier County’s summer festival schedule continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with recent announcements of a postponement and two more cancelations.
Traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend, the West Virginia Dandelion Festival in White Sulphur Springs has been postponed until Sept. 4-5, Labor Day weekend.
The Ronceverte River Festival, which usually takes place in June, has been canceled, along with its popular Great Rubber Ducky Race. Information about ducky ticket refunds will be posted on the festival’s Facebook page in the near future.
“We did this to adhere to state and local guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” organizers posted on social media. “Please know that we did not make this decision lightly.”
Also canceled is the 59th annual Fourth of July Celebration in Alderson. The celebration involves a week-long slate of activities, including a parade, Ducks on the Greenbrier race, other competitions and activities and a $10,000 fireworks show.
“This decision was not made by any one person alone,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver posted Wednesday on social media. “The committee rightly decided that the safety of our people who put on the festival, the citizens who live here and those who come from out of the area should not be jeopardized.”
Tina Alvey