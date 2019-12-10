Trillium’s School for the Performing Arts will present “A Child’s Christmas in Bits & Pieces” at the Lewis Theatre on Court Street in downtown Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
Featuring students between ages 3 and 14, this dance concert will include pieces from several Christmas stories, including “The Nutcracker,” “Polar Express” and “Rudolph.”
The suggested donation for the pay-what-you-wish event is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 6 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be open.
Tina Alvey