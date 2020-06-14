princeton — Princeton resident Dale Lee will once again lead the West Virginia Education Association.
Lee, who is currently on leave of absence from Mercer County Schools where he served as a special education teacher at Princeton Senior High School, has been re-elected to serve as the president of the state’s education association.
Wayne Spangler, a second-grade teacher at Peterstown Elementary School in Monroe County, was re-elected to serve as the association’s vice president.
The WVEA’s annual business meeting was held remotely due to pandemic restrictions and the election of leadership was conducted by secret ballot of delegates via mail over the past two weeks, an association press release said Friday.
“Wayne and I are honored to be re-elected,” Lee said in the press release.
“We are encouraged by the support and we are eager to continue working to improve our public schools. We have lots of work ahead of us and, together with our members, we are excited to get started,” Lee went on to comment.
With roughly 60 percent of the vote, Lee and Spangler defeated challengers Jay O’Neal and Nicole McCormick for the top leadership positions of the WVEA, the release said.
In addition, an amendment to the WVEA Constitution was on the ballot. The amendment as proposed would have placed term limits on the officers of the association. But the constitutional amendment failed to receive the two-thirds votes necessary for its passage.