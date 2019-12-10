Three adults have been arrested in connection with the 2018 death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl, Fayette County Magistrate Court clerks reported Tuesday.
On Monday night, Oak Hill Police Department arrested the girl's aunt, Sherie Titchenell of Oak Hill.
Shortly after Titchenell's arrest, police arrested the child's father and stepmother, Marty Browning and Julie Dawn Titchenell of Hilltop, Fayette officials reported.
One Fayette official said Tuesday that the case is an abuse and neglect case and that one doctor had possibly failed the child.
The Browning family had lived in Nicholas County prior to the girl's death in Oak Hill.
Fayette officials reported that, prior to the move, Nicholas County schoolteachers had made multiple referrals to Nicholas Child Protective Services worker to try to get help for the little girl.
Fayette investigators have requested any case files from Nicholas CPS but have so far been unsuccessful in obtaining them, according to one official.
This is a developing story.