West Virginia University and the West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership will host a cybersecurity workshop on Aug. 6 in Beckley.
According to a news release from the university, cybercrime is responsible for a loss of $445 billion annually, worldwide, with projections of more than $6 trillion in losses by 2022.
The release also states that while large businesses are often thought to be the major targets of a cyber attack, medium and small-size businesses are attacked approximately 4,000 times a day.
During the workshop, Pat Toth from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Chris May from Advantage Technology will be presenters.
According to the release, Toth is one of the top cybersecurity experts in the nation and currently is the cybersecurity program manager at the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership, while May is an information security consultant at Advantage Technology and works closely with executives and heads of departments to determine specific security needs and directives.
More information can be found at https://wvmep.com/wvu-industrial-extension-events/understanding-cybersecurity-beckley-8-6-19/.
Cost for the workshop is $75 per person.