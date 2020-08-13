New River Community and Technical College has developed a certificate and two new associate degrees within its computer programs, associate degrees in cyber security and information technology along with a certificate degree in cyber security.
On top of that, both are now eligible for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests Grant Program.
WV Invests is designed to assist those who want an education but may not qualify for financial aid. The grant program was created in 2019 to help West Virginians pay for college starting with the 2019-20 academic year. The “last-dollar-in” financial aid program covers the basic tuition and fees for certificate or associate degree programs in specific high-demand fields, as determined by the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Over 30 programs at New River CTC are eligible.
The CAS in Cyber Security launched in the fall of 2019, and the new AAS programs were announced earlier this year. The courses will be taught online this fall using videos and virtual labs.
“I’ve taught online courses for five years, and feel that students get the best learning experience with the subject matter through online delivery,” said Assistant Professor of IT/Computer Science Tricia Hoover. “Many times those working in the field work remotely.”
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, both fields have been identified as high-demand occupations and are expected to continue to grow over the next 10 years. The college is also working with local companies to support the programs by providing internship and employment opportunities.
“I feel that these programs will help graduates find meaningful work in our service region,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver.
Registration for fall is currently underway and classes begin Aug. 24.
Visit www.newriver.edu to learn more, or contact the Office of Admission at admissions@newriver.edu or 866-349-3739.