The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering an Insta-Success with Instagram session as a part of its Partner Education Workshop Series. The free, 90-minute session starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Rahall Room of the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in downtown Lewisburg.
Digital Relativity’s Ashton Harvey will guide attendees through the ins and outs of creating a content plan, building and engaging audiences, hashtag 101, timeline posts and stories.
Through its Partner Education Series, the CVB provides free workshops that allow tourism partners to learn marketing best practices and techniques, along with the latest trends.
To attend this workshop, RSVP to info@greenbrierwv.com or 304-645-1000.
Tina Alvey