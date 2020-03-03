FAIRLEA — Throngs of customers formed a line in the lobby of Greenbrier Valley Mall on Tuesday, anxious for the gates to open on a new Gordmans store. Free gifts and special bargains awaited the first 100 people in line.
The apparel and home décor off-price retailer celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony orchestrated by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and attended by such dignitaries as Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher and Greenbrier East High School principal Ben Routson.
Routson was the recipient of a check for his school in the amount of $1,000, presented on behalf of the Stage community of stores by Kelly Beavers, manager of the Fairlea/Lewisburg Gordmans.
“I really hope the store does well,” Routson commented after the ceremony.
“We really appreciate this donation,” he added. “It’s so very nice when an organization from the community gives back to the school. This will all go back to the students.”
Routson noted possible uses for the donation include incentives for attendance and certificates for academic achievement. In addition, some of the funds may be applied to an ongoing process of updating photographs in the Greenbrier Scholars exhibit at the school, he said.
Both Gordmans and Peebles — the department store that preceded Gordmans in the Greenbrier Valley Mall slot — are part of the Stage Stores group. That means that customers who have a Peebles credit card can continue to use the same card and, if they are already enrolled in Style Circle Rewards, they can continue in that program as well, without losing any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans housewares lines and other products made a seamless transition for the new store, having been showcased for the past several months at Peebles.
The new store also carries clothing and footwear for the entire family, as well as jewelry, cosmetics, handbags and toys.
Customers can also have their Amazon orders shipped to the in-store Amazon Counter for secure package pickup.
“We are proud to be part of the West Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth,” Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said in a media release issued before the event.
The Greenbrier Valley Mall’s Gordmans is one of nine new stores carrying that brand name that opened in West Virginia on Tuesday. Others are located in or near Buckhannon, Elkins, Grafton, Logan, Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans and Summersville.
