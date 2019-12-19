At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, Cathy Lytton and Living Waters Baptist Church continued their yearly tradition of throwing a Christmas party for the special needs students at Beckley Stratton Middle School
Lytton, who has been a custodian at the school for nine years, began throwing Christmas parties for the sixth through eighth-grade special education students six years ago.
She expressed that when she first thought of the idea in 2014, she mentioned it to the special needs teacher, who said that no one had ever tried to do anything like that for her students in the fifteen years she had been teaching there.
“I just thought it would be a good idea to throw a special party for them. When most kids with learning disabilities are in elementary school, they get a lot of attention and a lot of the focus is on them, but when they get into their teen years, people kind of forget about them. They need love too,” Lytton explained.
Before Lytton could start preparing for the Christmas party, she had to get permission from the school principal, Yahon Smith.
Smith was completely supportive of the idea, and while he did allow for Lytton to throw the party on school grounds, during school hours, he warned that the expenses would be out of Lytton’s own pocket.
In order to help with the cost of the party, Lytton’s co-worker, Ross Thompson, pitched in by purchasing half of the supplies, decorations and food.
The two shouldered the event alone for two years before Lytton’s home church, Living Waters Baptist Church in Beckley, offered to help as well.
This year’s party will be the fourth year that the church has been involved.
“My church family helps by buying gifts, helping with the decorations and one member even dresses up and plays Santa,” Lytton said, adding that the church usually purchases gifts that the students can use or need.
This year, there are seven special needs students attending Beckley Stratton Middle School.
The Christmas party will be held in the special education classroom, which will be secretly decorated by Lytton and several church members while the students are in the gym.
“We pray, eat, play games and sing,” Lytton said of the party’s events.
“Then Santa hands out the presents so everyone can see what they got. We just celebrate the season together and have so much fun. I see those kids every day at school and I love them and love to see them smile.”
Lytton shared a story of how at one year’s Christmas party one of the students said he didn’t like Christmas because he never got any presents.
“We have so much as a nation, so why can’t we do more for these kids? I wish I had the money and the means to give all the students in the school a party, but this is just something small I can do. To see those kids' faces when they get their gift and get to take it home, it's wonderful. If you saw it, you’d cry.”
Lytton stated that as long as she is working at Beckley Stratton Middle School she will continue to throw the annual Christmas party.
“I told my co-worker that after I retire they have to keep the party going. If they do, I will come back and help as long as I’m able. It's the least I can do.”
Beckley Stratton Middle School is located at 401 Grey Flats Road in Beckley.